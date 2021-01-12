Congress to organise 'Rajbhavan Chalo' march on January 20

HUBBALLI: The state unit of the Congress will organise 'Rajbhavan Chalo' on January 20. State Congress president D K Shivakumar said that the party will hold a pro-farmer march from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan on January 20. He said that the party has resolved to come back to power in the state.

The announcement came after the KPCC President inaugurated the Belagavi divisional 'Sankalp Samavesh' in Hubballi on Monday.

He instructed the party workers that the party will not tolerate unnecessary statements.

"Discipline is important, as they say. No matter how great a leader you are, the party will not tolerate your unnecessary statements. The devotion should be more to the party than the person," Shivakumar said.

He remarked that the change in the political spectrum has led the party to make changes in the organisational structure.

"The history of the Congress party is a struggle. It has made India a developing country by lmaintaining the unity and integrity of the country. The party is on the path to be changed into a cadre base party," Shivakumar added.

He stated that more emphasis should be laid on the organisation.

"Mahatma Gandhi said that it is important how many leaders you have raised many leaders rather than how many people are behind you. It is important that you prepare as many leaders as you can. Rajiv Gandhi has also said that the leader is the real leader, not the leader.

As the taluk Panchayat and zilla Panchayat elections are nearing, Shivakumar said the tickets would be distributed by inviting applications.

"Details of the applicants would be discussed with the district committee before finalising their names. The ticket will be issued based on the criteria they have set," he added.

Addressing the party workers he advised, "You need to develop yourself as a leader. If you want people to recognize you as leaders, you have to be fighting. You have to create your opportunities yourself. Only then can you grow into a leader."

Shivakumar said that booth level committees would be constituted and digital youth would be appointed at the booths.

The onus of the booths would be on the local leaders.

" It has already been decided to set upward level and booth level committees," he added.

He said that those who believe in the ideology of the party are welcome.