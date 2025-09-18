Darshan’s counsel alleges denial of basic facilities, contempt of court by jail authorities

Bengaluru: The controversy over facilities being provided to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, reached the court once again on Wednesday.

His counsel, advocate S Sunil Kumar, alleged that the prison officials had failed to comply with the court’s earlier direction to provide minimum facilities, including a bed and pillow, to the accused. When the petition came up, Kumar submitted that, despite a specific order of the court, the jail authorities had not provided even basic necessities such as a bed, blanket, plate, and a mug.

He contended that this amounted to contempt of court and accused the officials of treating the order "lightly". The counsel further questioned the justification for keeping Darshan and other accused in quarantine cells for over a month. "Quarantine rules were relevant only during the Covid period. Now they are being misused to harass the accused," he argued.

He also pointed out that, barring co-accused Pavithra Gowda, all others had been kept in quarantine, and sought details of whether any legislators or MPs had been subjected to such prolonged isolation. Raising another charge, Kumar claimed that cameras had been installed around Darshan under the guise of heightened security. "Even Pakistani terrorists lodged in the adjacent cell are being provided recreational facilities like carrom and television.

There are videos to prove this," he submitted, offering to place them before the court. Government pleader Sachin, appearing for the prosecution, refuted the allegations and maintained that Darshan was being provided facilities strictly in line with the jail manual. He asserted that the quarantine arrangement was in accordance with prison regulations and added that Darshan was allowed routine outdoor walks in the morning and evening.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter to September 19. It directed that all accused in the case be produced through video conference during the next hearing. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of "abducting and torturing" 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police has alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and subjected to brutal torture and his body was recovered from a drain.