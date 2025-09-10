Live
Debt drives family of four to suicide
Bidar: Four members of a family died, allegedly by suicide, after jumping into the left bank canal of Karanja near Bhalki Taluk on Tuesday, police said. The deceased include a man and his three children, while his wife and another son were rescued by locals.
The family, originally from Mailur in Bidar city, is believed to have taken the extreme step due to financial debts, police added. The bodies have been shifted to the Bhalki Taluk Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.
