Declare public holiday on Jan 22: BJP to Karnataka govt

Just In
Bengaluru: BJP's Karnataka unit has demanded that the Congress government declare January 22 as a public holiday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
State President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Friday that January 22 is destined to be an unforgettable day of immense significance in our country’s history. “I urge the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to acknowledge the prominence of the Ram Pranpratishtha, making it a public holiday for all.
"A day-off would allow crores of devotees the joy of witnessing this landmark occasion with the family and indulge in the holy rituals and Pooja’s without any hassle.”
Vijayendra further stated, “Let’s come together to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram at Ayodhya.”
The Congress government has not issued any statement in this regard yet.