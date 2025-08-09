Def tech co takes ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ to Philippines

Bengaluru: In a move that reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, and India’s growing role as a global defence manufacturing hub, SMPP Limited, a leading Indian defence technology company, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asia Defence and Firepower Corporation (ADFC) of the Philippines to establish a strategic joint venture corporation (JVC).

The proposed JVC will be headquartered in the Philippines and focus on manufacturing, assembling, and distributing a range of SMPP’s advanced defence products, tailored to support the Philippine government’s Self-Reliant Defence Posture (SRDP) initiative under Republic Act No. 12024.