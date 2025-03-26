Demand peaks for Nandini Dosa, Idli batter: KMF enters e-commerce for wider reach

Now order fresh batter online for hassle-free home delivery, announces Milk Federation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its popular Nandini dairy products, is now expanding its footprint into the e-commerce sector to meet the rising demand for Nandini Dosa and Idli batter. With consumer interest surpassing production capacity, KMF has decided to scale up manufacturing and introduce online sales to ensure easier availability.

Over recent months, the popularity of Nandini Idli and Dosa batter has skyrocketed, with sales exceeding production limits. Traditionally, these products were available only at Nandini Parlors, limiting customer access. Recognizing the shift in consumer behavior towards convenience and online shopping, KMF has decided to make its batter available on e-commerce platforms, allowing customers to order online and receive doorstep delivery.

KMF moves towards digital expansion

KMF’s foray into the digital marketplace marks a significant step toward modernizing sales and distribution. By leveraging e-commerce websites and mobile applications, the brand aims to expand customer reach beyond physical outlets, Provide easy access to fresh dosa and idli batter through online platforms. Ensure home delivery for added convenience and increase production to meet the growing demand.

Consumers can now place online orders for their favorite Nandini Idli and Dosa batter and get it delivered to their homes without having to visit stores. The move aligns with the growing trend of digital shopping, catering to busy urban lifestyles where people prefer fresh, high-quality food delivered to their doorstep. To support this transition, KMF is actively working on enhancing production capacity and expanding its distribution network. The organization is expected to partner with major e-commerce platforms to ensure seamless order fulfillment and timely deliveries.

With this strategic shift, KMF is not only strengthening its presence in the food industry but also adapting to evolving consumer preferences. By making essential food products more accessible, Nandini is set to become a household name in the ready-to-cook segment.

KMF’s entry into e-commerce is a game-changer for customers who rely on fresh, high-quality dosa and idli batter. With increased availability, convenience, and production, this move is expected to drive sales and enhance customer satisfaction.