Dharwad HC rejects bail plea of Fayaz in Neha Hiremath murder case

Dharwad: The Dharwad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition filed by Fayaz, the prime accused in the brutal murder of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath.

The case dates back to April 18, 2024, when Neha, a 24-year-old MCA student at BVB College in Hubballi, was fatally stabbed multiple times by Fayaz inside the campus. After the crime, Fayaz fled the spot but was later arrested by police from Belagavi district.

Following his arrest, Fayaz had moved the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Hubballi seeking bail.

However, the trial court, considering the gravity of the offence, dismissed his plea.

Challenging this order, Fayaz approached the Dharwad Bench of the High Court. But on Tuesday, the High Court too rejected his petition, citing the serious nature of the charges.

The gruesome daylight murder of Neha had sparked widespread outrage across Karnataka.

Students and civil society members had taken to the streets in large numbers, demanding justice for the victim.

The case, which drew sharp criticism over safety of women on college campuses, had also triggered statewide protests.

Following public outcry, the state government had handed over the investigation to the CID.

With the High Court now refusing bail, Fayaz remains in judicial custody, and legal experts believe the case is set to move swiftly towards trial.