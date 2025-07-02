‘Didn’t discuss leadership change with MLAs, MPs’

Bengaluru: AICC general secretary and party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday ruled out gathering any opinion on leadership change, remarks that came in the wake of internal bickering in the Congress’ state unit over the matter.

Surjewala said that he has been meeting the MLAs and MPs to understand the work done by them in their respective constituencies. “Some of you asked me are you taking opinion on leadership change. The answer I had given yesterday also and I am answering again today-- the answer is clearly ‘no’ in one word,” Surjewala said in a press conference.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka State Congress president, Surjewala said he had a meeting with the party MLAs, MPs, MLCs and party candidates who contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also said that in the next seven to eight days he would meet all the MLAs.