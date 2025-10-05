Dinesh Gundu Rao hails Aster MIMS Kasaragod as a milestone in accessible, world-class healthcare

Kasaragod : Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao praised Aster DM Healthcare for its vital contribution to regional healthcare development, as the organization inaugurated its eighth hospital in Kerala Aster MIMS Kasaragod on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital was officially inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including MPs, MLAs, local body leaders, and members of the Aster leadership team.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The establishment of Aster’s hospital in Kasaragod brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region. Aster today is not only a trusted healthcare provider in Kerala but also has a strong and expanding presence in Karnataka, where it continues to play a vital role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem. I wish Aster continued success in serving the people with excellence and compassion.”

Gundu Rao emphasized that regional cooperation in healthcare between Karnataka and Kerala can create an integrated medical corridor that benefits border districts like Kasaragod, where patients often travel across states seeking treatment. “Healthcare has no boundaries, and institutions like Aster are helping bridge that gap by ensuring equitable access to modern medical facilities,” he added.

Built at a cost of ₹190 crore, Aster MIMS Kasaragod spans 2.1 lakh sq. ft., housing 264 beds and 31 specialties. The hospital is expected to generate over 600 jobs and employ 60 globally trained doctors, offering advanced diagnostics and treatment capabilities including 1.5 T MRI, 160 Slice CT, ECMO/ECLS systems, and specialized cardiac and trauma care.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his inaugural address, lauded Aster’s four-decade-long journey: “Aster DM Healthcare, which began as a single clinic in Dubai, is now an integrated healthcare network trusted by millions. I am confident that the people of Kasaragod will greatly benefit from Aster’s standards of excellence.”

Founder Dr. Azad Moopen reiterated Aster’s mission of accessibility and compassion: “This hospital marks our commitment to making world-class healthcare available to every citizen, regardless of geography. Aster MIMS Kasaragod strengthens our roots in Kerala and continues our vision of care beyond boundaries.”

With cutting-edge facilities, specialized ICUs, and a focus on affordability, Aster MIMS Kasaragod is expected to redefine healthcare standards in Northern Kerala and adjoining regions of Karnataka a vision strongly endorsed by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as a “step toward inclusive healthcare for all.”