DK Shivakumar opposes shifting of space flight prog to Gujarat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the proposed shifting of Indian Human Space Flight Programme of ISRO from Bengaluru to Gujarat.

He also raised questions on ISRO being privatised. Seeking public opinion, Shivakumar has asked people to air their views on social media platforms.

Initiated in 2007 by ISRO, the Indian Human Space Flight Programme seeks to develop the technology needed to launch crewed orbital space-craft into low earth orbit. It is responsible for implementation of the "Gaganyan" project, he said.

The agency has also planned first flight on a home grown GSLV-in Rocket. If completed on schedule, India will become fourth nation in the world to launch independent space-flight after the US, Soviet Union and China. It is a prestigious and epoch making project. The people of Karnataka are very very proud of this project, he explained.

People are severely hurt and shocked to know that there are plans to shift this prestigious programme to Gujarat. If it happens, the Kannadigas will feel that the federal government is ignoring, betraying and giving scant respect to the feelings of local people, he said.