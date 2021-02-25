Dodda Banaswadi gets Karnataka Public School

Bengaluru: Minister for Primary & Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar inaugurated Karnataka Public School at Dodda Banaswadi on here Thursday. The school has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "During this challenging time, we wanted to give students a state-of-the-art school to return to after a long hiatus. I am confident the school and its facilities will enable students from class IX to 12th to reach their true potential before beginning their higher studies or taking up employment. The school will be maintained daily by a professional team and students will have access to health care facility. We are pleased to create a model school which will have a long-lasting positive influence."

Kumar said that Karnataka Public Schools are designed to provide continuity of learning to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

"I am happy to see this good initiative taken by MLA K.J. George to make this school the best centre of learning," he remarked. The new school has 12 classrooms, a staff room, a computer room, a cafeteria, solar power facilities, rainwater harvesting, hand wash and drinking water facilities, a paved courtyard and separate toilets for boys, girls, teachers and children with disabilities.

Extensive renovations on the existing, adjoining Higher Primary School was undertaken, including the water proofing of the entire roof, internal & external painting of all old rooms, re-tiling of the corridors and staircases, and repairs for the doors and windows.

It is part of a larger initiative to enhance educational infrastructure in Sarvagna Nagar. This includes the renovation of 14 government schools, 37 Anganwadis and setting up of an e-learning program across government schools.

Sarvagnananagar MLA KJ George was also present on the occasion.