Don’t overlook society’s role in knowledge acquisition, says Infosys VP V. J. Hanumesh

Tumakuru: Graduates should not consider education complete the moment they receive their degree, stressed V. J. Hanumesh, Vice President at Infosys, while addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Sridevi Engineering College on Saturday.

Hanumesh emphasised the importance of continued learning and acknowledged the crucial contribution of society in the process of knowledge acquisition. “Knowledge cannot be hoarded by any one individual; it holds immense value worldwide. Education is even more significant than food donation,” he remarked.

Highlighting the collective effort involved in learning, he said, “Your education comprises 25% from teachers, 25% from your own hard work, 25% from your peers, and 25% from society. Therefore, never forget the debt you owe to your community.” He also urged graduates to maintain good health and cultivate an interest in arts to enhance their thinking abilities, which in turn would lead to greater success.

Dr. M. R. Hulinayakar, President of the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions, lauded the success of Indian defence operations and technological advancements, particularly referencing the victory of “Operation Sindhur.” He expressed confidence in India’s rapid rise as the world’s third-largest economy, driven by the determination of its youth and scientists.

Dr. Raman Hulinayakar, Medical Director of Sridevi Medical College, encouraged the graduates to view their degree as the beginning of a new journey, wishing them a bright future ahead.

College Principal Narendra Vishwanath highlighted the institution’s commitment to technical education and appealed to parents for continued support in meeting the challenges ahead. He also spoke about the infrastructure and facilities provided by the college.

About 250 graduating students took the pledge, administered by Academic Dean Dr. N. Chandrashekhar, vowing to use their education for the welfare of society and humanity. The event was attended by senior faculty members, including Dr. L. Girish, Head of the AIDS Department, and Dr. Lavanya Raman, Trustee of Sridevi Charitable Trust.