Dr. Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma Garu “Devi Mahatmyam (Chandi Sapthashati)” from October 11th to 16th at Bengaluru

Dr. Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma Garu, revered scholar and recipient of titles such as Vagdevi Varaputra, Samanvaya Samrat, and Sri Sankara Digvijaya Pravachana Chatra, will deliver a six-day discourse series in Telugu on “Devi Mahatmyam (Chandi Sapthashati)” from October 11th to 16th at the New Horizon College of Engineering Auditorium, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. The discourses will highlight the divine grace of Chandi Paradevata as the spiritual force sustaining Dharma, offering deep insights into Devi worship and the timeless wisdom of the scriptures.

On October 17th, a “Sivapadam” musical concert will be presented under the musical leadership of Kalaimamani, Nadanidhi Sri B.V. Balasai Garu, featuring eminent classical singers Vinaya Karthik Rajan, Dr. N.J. Nandini, Vidya Kalyanaraman, R.P. Shravan, Sai Vignesh, and Sarath Santhosh, with Brahmasri Shanmukha Sarma Garu elucidating the profound inner meaning of each keerthana. The Bengaluru Rushi Peetham Satsang members warmly invite all devotees to attend this free event and benefit from this spiritual celebration. For details, please give a missed call to 80733 71132