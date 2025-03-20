Dr Raman M Hulinaykar Vows to Uphold Interests of Engineering Students

Tumakuru : Dr Raman M Hulinaykar, the newly appointed member of the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association, has assured that he will work towards safeguarding the interests of engineering students in the state.

Speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Backward Classes Federation in Tumakuru today, Dr Hulinaykar stated that he would strive to uphold the trust placed in him by the backward communities. He also promised to focus on improving the quality of education under the guidance of the Association's leadership.

Dhaniyakumar, President of the Tumakuru District Backward Classes Federation, highlighted the importance of Dr Hulinaykar's advice and leadership for the community. He emphasised that his guidance would greatly benefit the backward classes.

T.N. Madhukar, Co-editor of Prajapragathi and Honorary President of the Federation, remarked that recognising the achievements of individuals from the backward communities is a significant step forward. He expressed confidence that Dr Hulinaykar’s appointment would enhance the prestige of the institution and further elevate its reputation across the country. Madhukar also noted that Dr Hulinaykar has established an exemplary educational institution that stands as a model for the entire nation, bringing pride to Tumakuru.

Purushottam, Senior Vice President of the Federation, said that Dr Hulinaykar’s selection as a new member of the Association was a matter of pride for Tumakuru district. He remarked that, like his father, Dr Hulinaykar has earned a distinguished reputation in the medical field, and his appointment is well-deserved.

Senior Vice President P. Murthy advised Dr Hulinaykar to use this opportunity to further the progress of the community.

The event was attended by Dr M R Hulinaykar, President of the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions; Trustee Lavanya Raman; and dignitaries including B.C. Rajesh Lad, B. Chikkanna, Tejas R. Abhilash, Dr Chandrashekhar, Chandrappa, Jagadish, and Dr M.K. Bhargava.