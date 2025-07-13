EV adoption rises in State, but charging infrastructure still lags behind

As electric vehicle (EV) ownership surges across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the charging infrastructure remains critically insufficient, frustrating EV users across the state. Despite a massive rise in demand for sustainable, pollution-free transport options, the Energy Department has quietly withdrawn its earlier plan to set up 2,500 new public EV charging stations under a public-private partnership model.

Currently, Bengaluru alone houses over 3.4 lakh EVs, including approximately 2.98 lakh two-wheelers, 23,516 four-wheelers, and 18,246 three-wheelers. However, this exponential rise in electric vehicles hasn’t been matched with adequate charging infrastructure. Sources indicate that only around 5,800 charging points are operational in the city.

Amidst increasing concerns, the Energy Department had previously floated a plan to boost EV infrastructure through the establishment of 2,500 new charging stations. But that initiative has now been scrapped, citing multiple roadblocks—leaving users stranded, often forced to wait hours at limited charging points.

Why was the plan dropped?

Lack of inter-departmental cooperation:

Agencies awarded the implementation contracts reported delays in securing land lease agreements from other government departments.

Unsuitable locations: Many sites offered by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) were deemed unviable for setting up stations.

Financial strain: Private agencies flagged the setup costs as financially burdensome without adequate returns.

Slow progress: Though approval was granted for 585 stations during FY 2023-24, not a single one has been established so far.

Despite the government’s vocal push for EV adoption as a way to curb urban air pollution and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, users argue that infrastructure bottlenecks are undermining this vision.

Many find themselves anxiously searching for charging points, often forced to wait for hours—especially during peak hours—leading to significant inconvenience.

As Bengaluru continues to face worsening air pollution due to increasing petrol and diesel vehicles, EV users are urging the government to prioritize infrastructure as seriously as it promotes EV adoption.

The Energy Department is yet to issue an official statement on whether a revised plan will be reintroduced in the near future.