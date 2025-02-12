Exhibition Showcasing Shivaji-Era Weapons Draws Crowds in Belagavi

Belagavi: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, holds a revered place in Belagavi, Karnataka. Various events are regularly organised in the district to introduce his valour and legacy to the younger generations. One such event is an exhibition featuring historical weaponry from Shivaji's era, offering visitors a glimpse into the military heritage of the Maratha empire.

The exhibition, hosted at Maratha Mandir in Belagavi by the Rotary Club Belagavi South, runs from February 11 to 14 and has garnered an enthusiastic response from the public. The displays include swords, daggers, shields, tridents, bows and arrows, cannons, and handguns—weapons used by soldiers and commanders during Shivaji's time. More than 500 historical weapons, sourced from Maharashtra's Pune, are showcased in 62 frames, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to witness the craftsmanship and warfare technology of the period.

A Journey Through Maratha History

The exhibition begins with a captivating rangoli artwork depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare, Bajiprabhu Deshpande, Bal Shivaji, and Rajmata Jijabai. Created by artists from Nashik’s Sai Arts, the artwork took nearly 40 hours to complete and has become a visual highlight of the event.

Among the most striking exhibits are replicas of warships from Shivaji’s naval fleet. Models of Galbat, Gurab, and Pal ships, which were instrumental in his maritime strategy, have been brought from Satara. The display also includes Chola, Portuguese, and British-era warships, along with modern Indian naval vessels like INS Vikrant and INS Visakhapatnam. In total, the exhibition features 640 ship models, providing an insightful look into India’s naval evolution.

Coins, Postal Archives, and Rare Letters

A statue of Shivaji Maharaj seated on his throne forms the centrepiece of the exhibition, drawing visitors who pay their respects with folded hands. Nearby, rare coins from Shivaji’s reign, as well as those from the Mughal, British, and Maratha periods, transport visitors back in time.

The exhibition also showcases 1,230 historical letters written in the Modi script, which was used for official correspondence in Shivaji’s time. These letters, collected from princely states such as Kolhapur, Indore, Gwalior, Miraj, and Sangli, provide a rare insight into administrative communications from the Maratha and colonial eras.

To enhance the visitor experience, QR codes have been installed next to each exhibit. By scanning these codes, attendees can access detailed information about each weapon, its historical significance, and the warriors who wielded them.

Free Entry for Students

Speaking about the initiative, Rotary Club Belagavi South Secretary Bhushan Mohire said, “Shivaji Maharaj’s fight to protect our religion and culture was unparalleled. This exhibition is an effort to introduce today’s youth to that era. Many of the displayed weapons have been contributed by the descendants of Shivaji’s military commanders.”

To encourage student participation, entry is free for schoolchildren, while a nominal fee of ₹30 has been set for adults.

Showcasing Legendary Swords and Artefacts

One of the most fascinating artefacts on display is the legendary sword of Sardar Yesaji Kank, a trusted general of Shivaji. Historical accounts narrate how, when faced with a Mughal army boasting of their war elephants, Shivaji declared that his soldiers were strong enough to bring down an elephant in a single strike. Sardar Yesaji Kank proved this by severing an elephant’s trunk with one blow of his sword, which is now on display at the exhibition.

Additionally, a sacred garland presented by Shivaji Maharaj to Tanaji Malusare after the conquest of Kondana Fort is expected to be showcased on February 17, drawing further attention from history enthusiasts.

Visitors Enthralled by the Experience

Schoolchildren from various parts of Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts are visiting the exhibition

With its unique combination of historical artefacts, technology-driven information access, and an immersive experience, the exhibition in Belagavi is drawing in large numbers of visitors, celebrating the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.