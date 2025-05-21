Faces threats but earns praises: Concerned citizen confronts youth over littering at dam

Mangaluru: A concerned citizen’s attempt to protect a local water body from pollution took a tense turn at Adyapady Dam, where Sudeep Shenoy confronted a group of youths for littering. The incident, which unfolded amidst the serene backdrop of one of Mangaluru’s natural spots, highlights the growing challenge of preserving the city’s environmental assets.

According to Sudeep, the incident occurred while he was enjoying the scenic views at the dam and catching glimpses of planes taking off from the tabletop airport nearby. Three youths arrived on a scooter, parking it on the narrow dam and obstructing others. “They were loud, eating snacks, and drinking a sugary drink from a bottle,” Shenoy recounted. “They started throwing potato chips into the water, followed by wrappers and plastic packets.”

The littering escalated, with the group tossing multiple plastic wrappers into the dam’s contained water, which is a critical resource used for agricultural pumps and drinking purposes. Sudeep, an environment conscious activist, initially kept his distance to observe but grew increasingly furious. “I was angry but stayed quiet at first, just watching,” he said. However, when the youths threw yet another packet, Sudeep could no longer stay silent.

As he approached to confront them, there was a family close by. Sudeep overheard a child pointing out the litterbugs’ “uncultured” behaviour to his family, who also appeared frustrated. Shenoy reprimanded the group, questioning their civic sense. “They argued back, saying it’s not a big deal and that others do the same,” he said. The situation escalated when the youths took offense and advanced toward him threateningly. Sudeep began recording a video as evidence, which prompted the group to back off defensively. Unfortunately, pressing appointments forced him to leave the scene, leaving the trash floating in the water. “It was disheartening,” he said. “That plastic could clog agricultural pumps or harm the ecosystem.”

The Adyapady Dam is a vital resource for locals, supporting fishing, irrigation, and drinking water needs. “They threw at least five plastic items,” Shenoy noted. “If I hadn’t intervened, they might have tossed the plastic bottle too.” Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to the dam’s ecosystem, potentially damaging pumpsets and contaminating water supplies. Shenoy’s actions earned support from bystanders, including hobby fishers, who praised his courage. “They wished more people would stand up to protect our natural spots,” he said. Local environmentalists have long warned about the impact of littering on water bodies. Plastic waste, which can take centuries to decompose, threatens aquatic life and disrupts agricultural systems. This incident at Adyapady Dam serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement of anti-littering regulations. As Sudeep’s experience shows, individual action can make a difference, but it often comes with risks. now, Sudeep hopes his story inspires others to take a stand. “We can’t keep losing our environment to carelessness,” he said. “If we don’t act, who will?”