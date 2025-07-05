Live
Farmer dies of heart attack on way to protest
Bengaluru: A 50-year-old farmer from Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, died of a suspected heart attack near the Majestic railway station while he was on his way to join a farm-ers’ protest in Bengaluru on Friday morning.
The deceased, Ishwar from Kurubarhundi village, had travelled from Gundlupet to Mysuru early in the morning and then boarded a train to Bengaluru. He collapsed suddenly while exiting the Majestic railway station. Police personnel present at the spot immediately administered CPR and arranged for an ambulance.
Despite efforts to shift him to Sheshadripuram’s Apollo Hospital, Ishwar was declared dead before arrival. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Fellow farmers said he had a history of diabetes, hypertension and heart-related issues. The incident has triggered outrage among farmer groups. Kiran Siddapura, Secretary of the Farmers’ Association, blamed the government for Ishwar’s death, say-ing, “Ishwar always fought for farmers’ rights. He came all the way from Gundlupet to join today’s protest.
If the government had not forced us to gather at Freedom Park, he would not have died here. The government is directly responsible for the farmer’s death. This government continues to betray farmers.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had initially planned to visit Apollo Hospital to meet Ishwar’s family but later cancelled the visit, sparking further criticism and political dis-cussion.Police have shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem and are in-vestigating further.