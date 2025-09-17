Fatal bus crash on NH-50, 2 dead, 8 injured

Vijayanagara: An accident claimed two lives and left eight others injured on National Highway 50 Kudligi taluk, Vijayanagara district, early on Tuesday morning, September 16.

The incident occurred when a private bus, attempting to overtake a truck, lost control and collided with a road divider.

The bus was en route from Mudgal to Bengaluru when the mishap took place. Preliminary investigations point to driver negligence as the primary cause, with the bus veering off course during the overtaking attempt.

The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of two passengers, identified as Manoj (28) and Suresh (45) while injuring eight others.

Local residents swiftly intervened, assisting in transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police, Kudligi Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Kottur Circle Inspector visited the site to conduct an inspection.

A case has been registered at the Kanahosahalli police station, and the bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning.

The DSP confirmed that the investigation clearly indicates driver negligence, with further inquiries underway to ascertain additional details.