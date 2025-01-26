Fire in Charmadi Ghat forest contained

Belthangady: The lush greenery of Charmadi Ghat suffered a severe blow as a massive fire erupted near the Annappa Swamy Temple late on Friday evening, continuing to blaze into the next day. The incident has left a trail of destruction, highlighting the vulnerability of this ecologically significant region.

Efforts to control the inferno have been relentless, with fire and forest department teams battling through harsh conditions, including uneven terrain and searing heat. According to witnesses, the fire could be seen from a distance of upto 10 kilometers away.

However, the personnel’s determination has helped contain large portions of the fire, though pockets of flames still persist, requiring further attention.

This blaze is not an isolated event but the second significant fire in the Charmadi Ghat area in this week. The devastation has led to renewed concerns about the recurring nature of such incidents and their impact on the region’s delicate ecosystem.

With hundreds of acres of forest already reduced to ash, questions arise about the root causes and the need for proactive measures to safeguard the rich biodiversity of this vital landscape.