First Case Of Delta Plus Variant Detected In Karnataka' Mysusu

On Wednesday, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that Mysuru has reported the first case of the Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka, and the infected person is asymptomatic, with no contacts infected with the virus.

Sudhakar stated that the government is sending vaccines to all constituencies where Delta Plus sequencing is suspected.

K Sudhakar also said that the patient in Mysuru was detected with the Delta Plus Variant and is under isolation but was asymptomatic. His contacts were traced and none of the primary and secondary contacts were exposed to the virus.

According to the minister, the state government is closely monitoring the development of new variants and has decided to establish six genome labs in the state.

Sudhakar also mentioned that they are not neglecting any of the chances where a single percent of suspicion exists. They are doing the genomic sequencing of all the suspects who can be exposed to the virus and are conducting random checks on five percent of the total samples examined.

According to Sudhakar, Karnataka administers 1.5 lakhs to 2 lakh COVID-19 tests per day.

Meanwhile, concerning the preparedness for the third COVID wave, which is predicted to affect children, Sudhakar stated that plans are underway to line up paediatric wards with ICUs and appoint doctors and nurses in all districts within 45 days.