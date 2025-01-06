First Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Detected in Bengaluru, Health Officials on Alert

Bengaluru: Amid concerns over a rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, India has reported its first confirmed infections of the virus in two infants in Bengaluru. The detection has prompted health authorities to closely monitor the situation.

An eight-month-old baby, who was suffering from fever, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago. Subsequent blood tests confirmed the presence of HMPV. In a second case, a three-month-old infant, also admitted to a private hospital, tested positive for the virus. However, sources indicate that the younger child has already been discharged.

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

The Karnataka Health Department has confirmed that neither of the infected infants nor their families have any recent travel history, raising concerns about local transmission. The state government has informed the Union Health Ministry, which has advised Karnataka to take precautionary measures and maintain surveillance.

Speaking on the matter, Harsha Gupta, Principal Secretary, Karnataka Health Department, stated that HMPV is already present in India, but there is no evidence yet to suggest that the virus has undergone mutation similar to the strain reported in China. He added that health authorities are working to determine whether the cases detected in Bengaluru are of a common HMPV strain or a mutated variant.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that was first identified in 2001 but is believed to have circulated globally since at least 1958, according to studies. It belongs to the same virus family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and can cause cold-like symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Like COVID-19, HMPV is a respiratory virus that affects all age groups, but it poses a higher risk to young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

No Need for Panic, Say Experts

Unlike COVID-19, there is no vaccine for HMPV at present, but most cases remain mild and require only symptomatic treatment. The Union Health Ministry has assured that there is no cause for panic and urged people to follow basic respiratory hygiene practices, such as avoiding close contact with infected individuals and maintaining good personal hygiene.

With China reporting an increase in HMPV cases, Indian health authorities have intensified monitoring efforts to assess the potential risks of local transmission. However, officials maintain that there has been no unusual surge in respiratory infections in India.

Public health experts recommend precautionary measures, especially for young children and the elderly, while investigations continue to determine whether the virus strain found in Bengaluru matches the one in China.