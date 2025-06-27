First-ever robot enabled transplant programme for kidney patients launched

Bengaluru: In yet another clinical milestone, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru has advanced its robot-aided infrastructure with the launch of the TREAT program (Total Robot Enabled and Assisted Transplant) – a pioneering initiative in robot-assisted kidney transplantation. This state-of-the-art initiative marks a major leap forward in surgical excellence and patient care, especially with its historic milestone: the successful execution of simultaneous robotic surgeries for both donor and recipient — a first-of-its-kind clinical achievement in India.TREAT combines Advanced Robotic Surgical Ecosystem with patient-centric protocols to deliver superior clinical outcomes, particularly in Kidney transplant scenarios which are complex.

By using two robot-assisted systems simultaneously, one for the donor and one for the recipient, the program minimizes trauma, reduces recovery time and enhances surgical precision to an unprecedented degree.

In India, where most living kidney donors are women who need to manage multiple roles - TREAT is breaking new ground by equally prioritizing donor health by placing equal importance on the wellbeing of donor alongside the recipients. TREAT program is committed to ensuring donor safety and comfort by reducing physical discomfort, shortening hospital stays and enabling a faster return to daily life - all without compromising surgical excellence. TREAT also opens new doors for recipients with co-morbidities those with obesity, prior history of transplants or complex anatomical challenges who previously had limited surgical options.

With robotic precision, these patients now have access to life-saving procedures once deemed too risky or unfeasible. The Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, Principal Director – Renal Sciences, Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy added “With minimal scarring and maximum precision, it restores body image, preserves dignity, and empowers families through a safer, faster, and more compassionate transplant journey.”

The Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Dr Ritu Garg said, “We’re not just improving survival rates; we’re helping patients reclaim their lives. That’s the true

impact of TREAT.”