Fishing vessel gutted

Udupi : A fishing boat anchored at Baputhota harbour was engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, resulting in damages worth approximately Rs. 15 lakh. The incident was swiftly reported by local fishermen, averting a larger crisis.

According to reports, the vessel named ‘Raviprakash’ belonged to Janardhan Kanchan from Malpe. It was docked in the estuary after a day of fishing when the fire broke out. Prompt action from residents and the fire department helped contain the blaze before it could spread to the nearby fleet of around 25-30 boats. Rising high tides also played a role in preventing further damage.

Despite efforts to douse the flames, the Raviprakash was completely destroyed. The boat carried essential fishing equipment, including nets, GPS devices, a water tank, and 200 litres of diesel, all of which were lost in the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.