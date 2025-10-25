Live
Five students off to Panama
Highlights
Bengaluru: A proud moment for India unfolded in Bengaluru, as five students from government schools are selected to represent India at the FIRST Global Challenge 2025, also known as the Robotics Olympics, which will take place in Panama City from October 29 to November 1, 2025. This was a momentous occasion for India.
At the kick-off ceremony, students explained the problem statement and solution they had been working on for months as they proudly unveiled and demonstrated their robot during the flag-off ceremony. Constructed under this year’s theme, “Eco Equilibrium,” the robot is intended to tackle practical environmental issues by encouraging habitat restoration and biodiversity preservation.
