Footbridge Construction to be Prioritised Across 12 Districts PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi Announces

Udupi: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has assured that footbridge construction will be taken up as a priority in various districts of Karnataka. Speaking at a progress review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Jarkiholi stated that 300 footbridges are planned for construction across 12 districts, with projects being implemented in phases based on necessity.

Last year, the Public Works Department (PWD) completed 100 footbridges, and an additional 200 are currently under construction. For the next phase, which includes another 300 footbridges, budgetary approval will be sought in the upcoming state budget to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in March. The minister clarified that there is no shortage of funds, as government-backed guarantee schemes and developmental projects receive separate allocations.

Addressing concerns about the high costs of footbridges built by the PWD compared to the lower-cost alternatives that could be constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Jarkiholi explained that MGNREGS falls under the Union Government’s jurisdiction, and his department has no authority over its execution. However, he emphasised that all PWD projects adhere to the department’s official schedule of rates (SR) and will be prioritised accordingly.

Jarkiholi’s statement holds significance, particularly in light of past incidents where schoolchildren faced difficulties crossing waterways due to the absence of footbridges during monsoons. He reassured that urgent infrastructure works, including new footbridges and repairs of aging bridges would be addressed on priority. Additionally, he confirmed that pothole-filling efforts across the district were nearly complete, with pending work being expedited.

The minister also revealed plans for a new inspection bungalow in Udupi, which will feature 20 rooms. Responding to previous concerns raised by Udupi’s BJP MLAs regarding an alleged lack of funding for developmental projects in their constituencies, Jarkiholi said that while not all demands could be met, visible progress had been made in various infrastructure projects.