Forest raid in Shivamogga nets three poachers

Shivamogga: A targeted operation by the Shivamogga Forest Department in the Kumadvathi Reserve Forest near Ripponpet led to the arrest of three suspected poachers on Thursday, dealing a blow to illegal hunting in the Mugudthi Wildlife Zone.

The raid, spearheaded by Forest Officer Pavan Kumar N, resulted in the seizure of a country-made gun, ammunition, and an Alto car, though two members of the five-person group remain at large.

Acting on suspicions raised during routine patrols, forest personnel alerted senior officials, prompting a swift raid that caught the suspects off guard. The apprehended individuals, residents of Battemallappa and Balasagodu villages, face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act for their alleged intent to poach in the ecologically vital Malnad region.

A manhunt is underway to track down the two fugitives.

The operation, supported by Deputy Range Forest Officer Puttanna K, Forest Guard Sachin K T, Watcher Savin, and other staff, underscores the department’s intensified efforts to protect Shivamogga’s wildlife.