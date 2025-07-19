Gang clash in Ramanagara: 4 assaulted, abducted over old rivalry, locals alarmed by armed goons

Ramanagara: Tension gripped Achalu village in Ramanagara taluk on Thursday after an armed gang brutally attacked and abducted four men over an old enmity, sparking fresh concerns among locals about growing gang violence and the open display of deadly weapons in rural areas.

According to police, the incident took place at an isolated house in Achalu where a group of men, all hailing from Maddur taluk, had taken shelter for the night. The victims—identified as Bablu, Madhu, Ganesh, and Harsha—were reportedly in town on July 16 to attend a court hearing related to an earlier clash and had decided to spend the night in the village.

Around 8:30 am on Thursday, a gang of 8–10 members, led by a man known as Sanju, stormed the house armed with machetes and iron rods. Without warning, they attacked the four men, inflicting severe injuries on their arms and other parts of their bodies. The attackers then forcibly dragged the victims away from the house, abducting them in broad daylight—a chilling display of lawlessness that left villagers stunned.

One of the abducted men, Harsha, managed to escape midway and reached the local police station to alert officers about the violent attack. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the area and began tracking the gang. Meanwhile, the attackers dumped the remaining three victims near Chamundeshwari Hospital along the Bengaluru–Mysuru National Highway in Channapatna taluk. The injured men were later shifted to a nearby

hospital for emergency treatment and are said to be recovering.

Investigations revealed that the clash was rooted in an ongoing feud between two local gangs—one led by ‘Seizer’ Siddu and the other by Sanju. Police sources said Siddu and Sanju were once close associates but fell out recently due to petty disputes and power struggles. Bablu, one of the victims, was reportedly aligned with Siddu’s group. The immediate trigger for the attack appears to be a recent incident where Bablu allegedly abused Yash, a close aide of Sanju, worsening the rivalry.

A case has been registered at the Ramanagara Rural Police Station against Sanju, Puneeth, Shashank, Devaraju, Arun, Pramod, and four others, with police booking them for assault, abduction, and criminal intimidation. Additional cases related to previous clashes between the same groups are also under investigation at Ijoor Police Station.

Local residents have expressed fear and outrage over the gang’s open use of lethal weapons inside the village. “Seeing rowdies roaming with machetes in broad daylight has frightened us. We want the police to act strictly so our children and families feel safe,” said a worried villager. Police have stepped up patrolling in the area and assured residents that the accused will be arrested soon. Senior officers said special teams are already working to trace the absconding suspects and ensure there are no further flare-ups between the rival groups.