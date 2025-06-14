Gentlemen, before fatherhood happens, here are 5 things worth knowing about your fertility

Bengaluru: Sure, Father’s Day is a time to celebrate, but for some, it can also bring up deeper questions. Like, what does it really take to become a father?

Fertility isn’t usually something men think about ahead of time. It tends to show up as a concern when you’re already in that place — ready, or trying, or wondering why it’s taking longer than expected. The thing is, your body and lifestyle start shaping your future long before the thought even becomes real.

Not many know this, but male fertility plays a role in nearly half of all infertility cases. It just doesn’t come up in everyday talk. Which is why, if you’re planning to have kids someday, it’s useful to know what’s going on now rather than later.

Here are a few things that might help:

• Think about checking your sperm

A semen analysis is quick, not complicated, and looks at things like how many sperm are there, how they move, and whether they look the way they should. You don’t need to be trying for a baby to get a test; sometimes it’s just helpful to understand where you’re at.

• Keep tabs on any health issues

Diabetes, thyroid concerns, and hormone shifts can all affect fertility. Some don’t show symptoms right away, so it’s worth getting things checked out, even just during a regular physical.

• Get an STI screening

Some infections are silent but still cause problems over time. Fertility can be one of them. A basic test is quick and rules things out, which honestly can be a relief to have off your mind.

• Take another look at your routines

Smoking, disrupted sleep, stress, constant heat exposure, these are small things that pile up. Sitting in hot tubs too often or using a laptop right on your lap every day? That, too. None of it feels urgent, but it adds up over time.

• Food plays a part more than you think

Certain nutrients, like zinc or folate, are linked to sperm health. A balanced diet with real, whole foods does more than supplements alone.

You don’t need to change everything overnight. But giving your health a little attention today can set things in motion. And when that day does come, when you’re being celebrated on Father’s Day, you’ll be glad you took those first steps when it mattered.

( Dr. Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwarnagar, Bengaluru)