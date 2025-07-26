Gita’s teachings key to peace, says Governor at Udupi Janmashtami event

Udupi: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday called the message of the Bhagavad Gita a beacon for peace in an increasingly divided world. Inaugurating the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mandalotsava at Rajangana, Udupi, organised by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, he emphasised the relevance of Krishna’s teachings in contemporary society.

“This land of Udupi is a confluence of devotion, wisdom and service. The Sri Krishna Mutt is not just a religious site, but a centre for cultural and philosophical enrichment for people from around the world,” he said.

The Governor pointed out that Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, under the leadership of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, has played a major role in taking Vedantic traditions and Sanatana Dharma to global platforms.

Reflecting on Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna in the Gita, he stressed the importance of Nishkama Karma—selfless action. “The youth of today should practise duty, devotion and courage while staying rooted in Dharma,” he advised.

Gehlot also said festivals like the Mandalotsava are essential not only for preserving tradition but also for fostering community bonding and shared values. The 48-day festival will run from August 1 to September 17 and will feature spiritual discourses, cultural performances, and devotional gatherings. “Krishna’s incarnation was to uphold Dharma and destroy evil. His life remains a lighthouse in our pursuit of truth, justice and inner peace,” he said.