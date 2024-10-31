Gold ornaments left behind in train safely returned to owner

Bengaluru: In a commendable act of diligence and swift response, the South Western Railway team successfully recovered and returned a bag containing gold ornaments valued at approximately Rs 5.4 lakh, which was left behind on Train No. 16580 Shivamogga Town–Yeswanthpur.

Upon receiving information from the Tumakuru outpost regarding a misplaced bag, the railway team promptly sprang into action.

The bag was located in the rear general coach of the train at Yeswanthpur Station and carefully inspected by officials.

It contained a Mangal Sutra weighing 40 grams and valued at approximately Rs 2,80,000, a necklace weighing 20 grams and valued at Rs 1,40,000, a pair of earrings weighing 10 grams and valued at Rs 50,000, and a neck chain weighing 10 grams and valued at Rs 70,000.

After a thorough verification and documentation process, including photographing the recovered items, the valuables were handed over to their rightful owner following all legal formalities.

Passenger expressed his deep gratitude to the vigilant railway staff for their swift action in recovering and returning his valuables.

He commended their professionalism and dedication, acknowledging that their prompt response safeguarded his belongings and reinforced his trust in South Western Railway’s commitmentto passenger security.