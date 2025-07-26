  • Menu
Gold smuggling bid foiled at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Customs officials on Friday foiled a gold smuggling attempt at the Kempegowda International Airport here, sources said.

A passenger arriving from Dubai allegedly tried to evade Customs checks by placing a bag containing 3.5 kg of gold biscuits in a co-passenger’s luggage trolley, they said.

The unsuspecting passenger, seeing the bag in his trolley, alerted airport security. Following this, Customs officials seized the gold, which is estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

An investigation is underway, and officials are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the individual who placed the bag.

Initial suspicions suggest that the gold was left behind by a passenger who arrived on the Dubai flight. The case remains under scrutiny by the Customs department, sources said.

