Gopalan Aerospace: City’s first step in armed forces transport
Bengaluru: In a significant leap forward in defence logistics, Gopalan Aerospace announced the successful completion of its motor transporter project. This groundbreaking endeavour, comprising two units boasting an impressive 54-ton load capacity each, has been exclusively tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the Indian Defence. The swift accomplishment of this feat within a mere eight months underscores Gopalan Aerospace’s prowess in pushing the boundaries of transporter technology for defence applications. The formal dispatch ceremony was a momentous occasion for Bengaluru city,. Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, MLA, Hoskote, said” It is a triumphant completion of the Transporter project. Gopalan Aerospace has delivered a sophisticated transporter, meticulously designed to meet the rigorous demands of contemporary defence requirements.”
Dr. C Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Aerospace outlined the key features of this advanced Transporter project including a robust trailer design specifically customised for defence applications, a 4-axle trailer with hydraulic suspension, steerable trailer wheels in both automatic and manual modes to enhance manoeuvrability on challenging terrains, a fire-proof canopy as a safety measure, and the incorporation of wire rope isolators to absorb transportation shocks and safeguard the payload.
This accomplishment solidifies Gopalan Aerospace’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in adherence to STEC Standards in aerospace technology for the Indian defence sector.
Recognised as a trailblazer in the aerospace industry, Gopalan Aerospace stands out for its avant-garde innovations and unwavering dedication to advancing defence technology.
Specialising in Precision Machining for AeroSystems, Aerostructure, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Aerostructure Assembly, Testing, and Prototyping of Components, Gopalan Aerospace holds a leadership position in
Active and Passive Radars, Aerial Targets, Drones, and UAVs for the Indian defence sector. The company boasts significant associations and partnerships with esteemed entities such as Israel, IAI, Rafale, DRDO, and the
Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.