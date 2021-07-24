Government creating world class facilities in Bengaluru: CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to creating world class facilities in Bengaluru.



Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing developmental works in the city, Yediyurappa commented that, "I have inspected Smart City, TenderSure and other works along with cabinet colleagues, legislators and officials...it is our government's priority to create world class facilities in Bengaluru and we will work towards achieving this goal."

The CM said that most of the 36 road works taken up under the Smart City project were completed and the remaining would be completed in the current year. Listing out roads that have been developed under the TenderSure model in the city, he said 69 roads of 147 km length is white topped in order to improve the quality of the city's main roads. The government has paid special attention towards development of lakes, storm water drains and parks in the city. "We will ensure availability of sufficient funds for development of other roads in the city and other amenities."

The Chief Minister, in response to a question, said, he had spoken to the Deputy Commissioners of districts affected by rains and will hold a video conference with them. "Deputy Commissioners are monitoring and managing the situation in the affected districts and precautions are being taken to see that no untoward incidents take place," he said.