Government school in Chamarajanagara has uniform for teachers, cooks too

Chamarajanagara: At a time when the State is engulfed in crisis over the assertion of a section of students their right to wear hijab in schools and colleges and issue reaching the Karnataka High Court, a government school in this border district, stands out for it has uniform for teachers, SDMC members and cooks!.

Hongalli Government Higher Primary School in Gundlupet taluk has had uniform, not only for students but also for its staff for the last five years. The entire teaching and non-teaching staff are only too happy to dress up in uniform, which is the brainchild of its headmaster Mahadeva Swamy. The school has 105 students and their uniform changes every day, while teachers and cooks have three uniforms in a week and SDMC members two.

On Saturdays, teachers and students wear white uniform with Gandhi caps. The teachers wear sky blue, ash colour and light brown shirts with black pants as uniform, while women teachers wear light brown, sky blue and green sarees. Midday meals staff wear red, blue and cream sarees; SDMC members wear white dhoti and shirt and two colour shawls. They also sport ID cards.

In a display of solidarity, the SDMC members, teachers and children joined hand to construct a school compound and toilet through shramadan. During Covid lockdown, Mahadeva Swamy watered the plants on the school premises by fetching water from a far-off place.

The selfless work of the headmaster won the praise of former education minister S Suresh Kumar.