Governor to open Red Cross centenary building in Mangaluru tomorrow

Mangaluru: The Indian Red Cross Society’s Dakshina Kannada unit is set to inaugurate its newly built Centenary Building on July 26 at the old DC office premises in Mangaluru. The four-storey structure, constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore, marks a major milestone for the society, which has evolved from a modest room decades ago to a fully operational humanitarian centre.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the inauguration. Other dignitaries attending the function include Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, local MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and Nitte University Chancellor N. Vinaya Hegde.

The 20,000 sq ft building features administrative offices, visitor facilities, and two large conference halls — the 300-seater ‘Prerana’ and the 500-capacity ‘Sea View’. The structure was realised with donations and support from various public and private contributors.

According to chairman C.A. Shantharam Shetty, the expansion will help the district unit manage its growing responsibilities in disaster management, health outreach, and training programmes.

The Red Cross Blood Bank at Lady Goschen Hospital has been providing free blood units to pregnant women and patients in need. It distributes about 500 units monthly and has received multiple state awards. The local unit also played a vital role during the pandemic by offering free vaccines and essential kits to thousands.