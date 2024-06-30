Govt announces grants and guidelines for Manasarovar Yatra from Karnataka

Bengaluru: The state government has issued guidelines for grant of Kailasa Manasarovar Yatra from Karnataka state. Muzrai department has published the guidelines to be followed for paying Rs 30,000 each to Manasarovar pilgrims, Rs 20,000 to Chardham (Gangotri Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath) pilgrims and Rs 5,000 each to 30,000 pilgrims to Kashi Yatra.

Finally, the Muzrai department sees a lot of changes and developments not just in the temples but also helpful for public. Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated this is the latest friendly guidelines for subsidy in Muzrai department.

Kailasa Manasarovar Yatra Guidelines

Only permanent residents of Karnataka are eligible to avail this financial assistance. If the pilgrims undertaking the Kailasa Manasarovar Yatra want to get government subsidy, they should submit the applications online through the relevant website or mobile app by paying a fee of Rs 25. The entire cost of sending an application to the Government of India for undertaking the Yatra and related processes related to the said application and the amount to be paid to China shall be borne by the pilgrims concerned.

Guidelines for Chardham Yatra

Only permanent residents of Karnataka are eligible to avail this financial assistance. Uploading of Election Identity Card and Aadhaar Card. Only pilgrims above 45 years of age are eligible for subsidy under this scheme. Pilgrims above 45 years should upload appropriate document related to age. Once the pilgrims have received the grant, the grant cannot be granted again to the same person.

Kashi Yatra Guidelines

Only permanent residents of Karnataka are eligible to avail this financial assistance facility. Pilgrims undertaking Kashi Yatra from Karnataka State should be above 18 years of age as on 1st April as applicable on the first day of the respective financial year. Applications from below 18 years of age will not be considered. Pilgrims above 18 years of age should produce appropriate age proof document.

Once the pilgrims have received the subsidy, the same person will not be considered for second grant. The guidelines will be published on the official website of the department for the convenience of pilgrims.