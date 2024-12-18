Govt to extend state schemes to Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra

Belagavi: Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured that children studying in Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra, located near the Karnataka border, will be considered for inclusion under the state’s welfare schemes.

Responding to questions about whether Karnataka’s schemes would benefit Kanna-da schools in Maharashtra, Bangarappa stated, “It would be ideal if the Maharash-tra government supported these children. However, we will consult legal ex-perts and take a final decision. If there is no legal hurdle, we will distribute shoes and other benefits to these children without creating any issues.”

Referring to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra’s demand to hand over the Waqf case to the CBI, Bangarappa criticized him, saying, “It’s ironic that Vijayendra is now calling for a CBI probe when he himself opposed it during Congress rule. The CBI has strayed from its original purpose, and this only benefits Vijayendra further.”He emphasized, “Our intention is to ensure that the guilty are punished. Wheth-er it’s a CBI or SIT investigation, justice will prevail. The BJP has failed to run the government effectively; everything they’ve done is a flop show.” Addressing concerns about North Karnataka’s development, Bangarappa stated, “Our gov-ernment is committed to a meaningful discussion on North Karnataka. If we have serious deliberations, it will restore people’s confidence. Otherwise, the perception will grow that even a golden palace is of no use.”

He praised Speaker U.T. Khader for facilitating detailed debates in the Assembly, noting, “Yesterday’s session continued till midnight, which is historic. This in-stills confidence amongboth the ruling and opposition parties. The govern-ment is fully focused on Belgaum, and this sends the right message to the people.”