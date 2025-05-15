Greater Bengaluru Authority Comes into Force from May 15; CM to Head the New Administrative Body

Bengaluru: In a major administrative overhaul, Bengaluru is set to enter a new phase of governance with the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, effective from May 15. The existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now function under the new Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), bringing an end to its earlier identity.

As per the provisions of the newly enacted Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025, the State Government has officially notified the enforcement of all clauses and sub-clauses of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act starting Thursday. The Chief Minister of Karnataka will serve as the Chairperson of the Authority, while the Deputy Chief Minister will assume the role of Vice Chairperson. Senior IAS officer Tushar Girinath, currently the BBMP Chief Commissioner, will take charge as the Chief Executive Officer of the new Authority.

This transition follows the elevation of BBMP’s administrative structure in recent years. After the formation of BBMP in 2007, its commissioner was designated as Chief Commissioner—a move now culminating in a more centralised metropolitan governance model under GBA.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on March 13, 2025, and forwarded to the Governor for assent on March 17. However, the bill encountered resistance from civil society groups and political parties. The Bengaluru Town Hall Forum and several BJP leaders had petitioned the Governor, arguing that the bill violated the 74th Constitutional Amendment and could lead to complications similar to those witnessed during the restructuring of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Responding to these concerns, the Governor initially returned the bill on March 25, seeking clarification on several key provisions. The State Government subsequently addressed the Governor’s concerns, following which the Governor granted assent on April 24, 2025.

Officials familiar with the development say the new authority aims to streamline governance, enhance accountability, and address Bengaluru’s complex urban challenges more effectively, including infrastructure development, traffic management, waste disposal, and urban planning.