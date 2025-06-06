Green activist Saalumarada Thimmakka honoured with life-size silicone sculpture

Bengaluru: In celebration of World Environment Day 2025, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, on Thursday unveiled a life-size silicone sculpture of Saalumarada Thimmakka, one of India’s most revered environmentalists. The tribute stands as a profound acknowledgment of her invaluable efforts in afforestation and environmental conservation, inspiring younger generations to embrace sustainability and actively contribute to ecological preservation. The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from patrons and environmental advocates as Saalumarada Thimmakka graced the occasion, personally unveiling the installation. Attendees had the special opportunity to engage with Thimmakka, capture memorable photographs beside the installation, and receive complimentary saplings—an initiative by Orion Mall to inspire a greener tomorrow. Speaking at the event, Sunil Munshi, Senior Vice President – Retail, Brigade Group, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“It is an honour to celebrate the legacy of Saalumarada Thimmakka through this tribute. Her tireless efforts in afforestation have transformed landscapes and inspired countless individuals.

Through this installation, we aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and encourage meaningful action toward sustainability. Brigade Group remains committed to creating immersive retail spaces that foster social responsibility and environmental consciousness.”

The breathtaking sculpture, meticulously crafted by renowned Bangalore-based artist Abhilash H P (Black Mark Art Studio), captivated visitors with its lifelike presence. A Gold medallist in M.F.A from the CAVA University of Mysore, Abhilash has over 20 years of expertise in sculpture artistry, bringing Thimmakka’s legacy to life through exceptional attention to detail.

The sculpture will remain on display at Orion Mall for two weeks, providing visitors with an opportunity to engage with Thimmakka’s inspiring legacy and reaffirm their commitment to a sustainable future.