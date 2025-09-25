GST rate cuts meet criticism; Congress questions eight years of revenue management

Mangaluru: The Congress party has sharply criticised the recent GST rate reduction announced by the Union government, terming it a “political drama” aimed at creating a festive-season impression. Dakshina Kannada Congress leader Manjunath Bhandari raised questions over the allocation and use of funds collected under GST over the past eight years.

Addressing the media, Bhandari said the GST, implemented in 2017 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was flawed and often confusing for small businesses and ordinary consumers. “Now, after eight years, the government is claiming relief through rate reductions, but citizens deserve to know where the money collected from them went,” he said.

He accused the BJP of using the reduction campaign to gain political advantage, rather than focusing on accountability or measures that ensure equitable economic growth. Bhandari highlighted that GST collections over the years could have been utilised for public welfare, supporting small enterprises and ensuring social equity.

The leader urged the government to publish a detailed report of revenue utilisation and emphasised that reforms should be transparent, sustainable, and benefit all sectors of society. He also stressed the need for policies that genuinely empower businesses and consumers rather than serve political messaging.

Bhandari’s comments reflect growing scrutiny of GST reforms and the government’s communication strategy around tax policy. The debate highlights a broader tension between fiscal policy and political narrative in India’s economic landscape.