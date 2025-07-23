HC issues notice to govt over Greater Bengaluru Authority Act

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutionality of the newly implemented Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which proposes the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The PIL was filed by noted filmmaker T.S. Nagabharana and others. The matter was heard on Monday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court directed the state and the BBMP to file their objections within four weeks.

Senior advocate M.B. Nargund, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Act violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which was enacted to strengthen local self-governance through urban local bodies. He contended that the state government is undermining the constitutional mandate by attempting to centralize control over municipal administration, effectively bypassing elected representatives. The petitioners have also requested the court to direct the government to conduct BBMP elections within three months.

The petition expresses concern that under the new GBA structure, elected municipal representatives will be sidelined, with legislative and executive powers being extended to Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly. It claims that municipal plans and decisions will now require GBA approval, thereby reducing the autonomy of the BBMP and weakening the role of locally elected leaders.

Additionally, the PIL criticizes the lack of criteria ensuring that GBA members are local residents or elected representatives. It argues that this could lead to a disconnect between decision-makers and local communities, undermining accountability and citizen representation in urban governance.

The petition also warns against dividing Bengaluru into multiple administrative zones under the GBA without conducting a scientific urban study. It points out that similar attempts in other cities have led to administrative failures and that issues such as population imbalance and social disparity could emerge. The move to appoint a Chief Commissioner over the entire GBA, while placing elected mayors and councillors under their authority, is seen as a blow to the democratic structure of urban governance. The High Court will take up the matter further once the state and BBMP submit

their responses.