HC refuses to lift stay on Rs 200 movie ticket cap in multiplexes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to vacate the stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the State Government’s order fixing a uniform maximum ticket price of rs 200 (excluding tax) in all cinemas, including multiplexes.

The division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Rajesh Rai K issued directions while hearing appeals filed by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Kannada Film Producers’ Association, eight other film-related bodies, 33 individuals, and Sri Vari Talkies.

They had sought removal of the stay granted earlier by a single judge on the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, specifically Rule 55(6).

The court directed the Multiplex Association of India to maintain detailed accounts of ticket sales until the main petition is decided. The records must be submitted to the State Government by the 15th of every month.

The bench also clarified that if the final verdict in the pending writ petitions goes against multiplex operators, they will be required to refund to customers any amount collected over and above rs 200 per ticket. “Failure to comply would mean the interim protection granted earlier will not apply,” the court said. In addition, multiplexes have been directed to display the court order before the start of every screening, ensuring transparency to the public.

On the issue of ticket purchases made in cash, the bench said the matter will be decided on merits when the main case is heard. Notices have been issued to all respondents, including the State Government, and the hearing has been adjourned. The State Government sought permission to publish the interim order widely in the interest of public awareness, which the bench allowed.

Counsel representing the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce argued that capping ticket prices at rs 200 would serve public welfare by making cinema more accessible and boosting footfalls. “When ticket rates are affordable, more people come to theatres, which in turn supports the success of films.

The government has acted in public interest,” the counsel said.

They contended that no contractual rights were being violated, and the court should not stall a measure framed to uphold social equity.

On the other hand, the Multiplex Association of India assured the court that it would comply with the accounting directions. Its counsel reminded that the State had earlier issued a similar order capping ticket prices but had withdrawn it later.

Representatives of PVR Inox Ltd., Hombale Films, Keystone Entertainment, VK Films, and Cineplex Pvt. Ltd. also argued that the order interferes with their right to carry on business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and violates Article 14 (Right to Equality).

They pointed out that rising rent and electricity costs had already eroded profitability in multiplex operations.

Earlier this year, the State Government amended the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2025, fixing the maximum admission price at rs 200 for all films and all languages in cinemas across the State.

The amendment was challenged before the High Court by multiplex operators and production houses, who argued that the government had no legal authority to fix ticket rates under the parent Act.