HC takes suo motu case as no one trusts govt: LoP

Bengaluru: The fact that the High Court has taken up a suo motu case in the stampede incident shows that no one has faith in the state government, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters, he said that if the state government had not erred in the stampede case, it should have conducted a proper investigation. ‘Now that the High Court has registered a suo motu case, it implies that the government has given room for this, indicating that the court does not trust the government. The families of the 11 deceased could have been consulted for the investigation. Initially, the District Collector, then a retired judge, and later an SIT probe were mentioned, but there is no clarity in any of these’, he said.

‘Due to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family taking photos with cricketers, 11 people lost their lives. The BJP has conducted all kinds of protests and will continue to do so. The government itself invited people to the Vidhana Soudha. Had they not issued such an invitation, this tragedy would not have occurred. When we protested, hundreds of police were deployed. Similarly, more police should have been assigned to control the two lakh people’, he said.

‘This is why I have demanded a three-day session. If the government claims it is not at fault, it should clearly state whose fault it is. This government’s story will end by October. All MLAs are claiming to be the Chief Minister. How can they come to power in 2028? D.K. Shivakumar is very worried’, he added.