HCL Cyclothon announces its first edition in Silicon city

Bengaluru: The silicon city is gearing up to host the inaugural edition of the HCL Cyclothon, one of India’s largest and most prestigious road cycling events. Already a massive success in Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad drawing over 15,000 riders from 25 states the HCL Cyclothon now comes to the cycling capital of India, Bengaluru, promising an action-packed day of competitive sport and community participation.

The Bengaluru race has been scheduled for February 8, 2026, to be held at NICE Road, Bengaluru and features prize purses of Rs30 Lakhs.

The event is organized by the HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Registrations are now open on www.hclcyclothon.com and will remain active until January 26, 2026.