HD Kumaraswamy says Shiv Sena raking up border issue to mask its failures

Bengaluru: Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Shiv Sena raked up the Belagavi border issue to divert the people of Maharashtra from its government's poor performance.

He said that Shiv Sena was speaking as if pro-Kannada activists had committed a crime by hoisting the state flag in Belagavi.

"Belagavi is ours. It is our right to hoist the Kannada flag there. Maharashtra has no right to question this," Kumarswamy added.

He questioned Shiv Sena's allegations on Marathis being attacked in Belagavi. "First, who attacked our buses at Kolhapur? Kannada-speakers were attacked in the city when Marathi boards were being removed. After all this Maharashtra is trying to draw attention to false accusations," he said.

"Maharashtra argues that the Vidhan Soudha was illegally constructed as the second capital in Belagavi. It was built in my term, to bring it to the notice of Maharashtra that the structure is the symbol of the State's sovereignty against the expansionism of Maharashtra," the senior JD(S) leader added.

Kumarswamy said that the Mahajan Commission report is final on the border issue as it clarified that Belagavi belongs to Karnataka.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's statement requesting the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the dispute, Kumaraswamy said that there is no need for any mediation on this issue.