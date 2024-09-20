HDK tries another strategy to field JD(S) candidate in Channapatna

Bengaluru: Channapatna by-election is turning into a hot spot in Karnataka itself. While from Congress DCM DK Shivakumar himself is concerned about the Channapatna by-election, on the other side Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy feels that he should not give up this constituency. However, BJP leader CP Yogeshwar has insisted on the BJP ticket and is lobbying for the ticket. He has also started campaigning. This has increased ticket competition in the NDA alliance. It is said that after the Channapatna candidate selection has become a headache, HD Kumaraswamy has resorted to another strategy. Kumaraswamy is calculating to finalize the JD(S) candidate after taking BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar, who is the strongest aspirant on the ticket, into confidence.

Kumaraswamy has come forward to convince Yogeshwar who is confident of getting ticket from Channapatna constituency. Kumaraswamy is thinking of holding talks with CP Yogeshwar and offering him a Corporation Board position at the Centre. By taking him into confidence, Kumaraswamy’s idea is to field a JDS candidate.

Yogeshwar has already held a round of talks with BJP leaders and is still trying to get a ticket. On this occasion, Kumaraswamy has decided to negotiate with the BJP high command about giving up the Channapatna constituency to the JD(S). On the other hand, JD(S) has also planned to convince Yogeshwar through Karnataka BJP leaders.

In addition to fielding a JD(S) candidate in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy is planning a strategy to win the candidate by working together. Sources said that Kumaraswamy is thinking of getting Yogeshwar into confidence and with his support the Congress will get defeated.