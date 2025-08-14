Heavy rain slows Dharmasthala ‘Point 13’ search: mass grave probe

Belthangady: Heavy rain on Wednesday hampered excavation at ‘Point 13’, a site identified by a witness in the ongoing Dharmasthala mass grave investigation, forcing teams to slow their work to prevent damage to possible evidence.

The search, led by police and forensic experts, began early in the day after the location was flagged as potentially containing human remains. Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging, prompting the use of manual digging in some areas to ensure safety and preserve the integrity of the site.

Authorities say the work will take longer than expected due to unstable soil conditions. “We will continue without compromise, regardless of the weather,” a senior district police official said.

The operation forms part of a wider investigation into allegations of multiple unrecorded burials in Dharmasthala and surrounding villages — a case that has generated intense public interest over the past three weeks. Searches at several other points have been completed, but officials say ‘Point 13’ is particularly significant because of specific details provided by the witness. Any materials or remains recovered will be immediately documented and sent for forensic examination, with results likely to play a key role in establishing the extent of the alleged burials.