Heavy rains lash State, disrupt road connectivity

Bengaluru: Incessant rains battered several parts of Karnataka on Thursday, swelling rivers and cutting off road connectivity in multiple areas as bridges were submerged, officials said. Heavy downpours affected Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, damaging houses and farmland. Water levels in the Krishna River have risen due to heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra, officials added.

In Yadgir, villages along the Krishna river basin face flood threats as water is being released from the Basavasagar dam in Narayanpur.

Authorities concerned said 2.8 lakh cusecs of water have been released from the dam by opening 30 crest gates. The Kollur bridge in Yadgir, spanning the Krishna River, is submerged, disrupting road connectivity. Vehicular traffic has been completely halted, and police are monitoring the area to prevent access. Villagers, who face annual bridge submersions during heavy rains, have demanded a higher bridge.