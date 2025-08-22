Live
- Asian Shooting Championship: India consolidate top position
- Indian Markets Tumble: Sensex Down 400+, Nifty Under 25,000 Ahead of Jackson Hole Meet
- U20 World Wrestling Championships: Shruti, Saarika, Kaajal lock semifinal places
- Krishnamma rivers overflows at Prakasam Barrage, 69 gates lifted
- India bars bilateral sporting ties with Pak, but will allow multilateral events like Asia Cup
- The Ultimate Guide to NAD + IV Therapy: Unlocking Energy and Vitality in Dubai
- IIT Delhi launches BSL3 lab to foster research on highly infectious pathogens
- EFLU organises national workshop on phonetics of English
- Fantasy apps suspend money games after govt passes Online Gaming Bill
- The NEP approach to training and development
Heavy rains lash State, disrupt road connectivity
Bengaluru: Incessant rains battered several parts of Karnataka on Thursday, swelling rivers and cutting off road connectivity in multiple areas as...
Bengaluru: Incessant rains battered several parts of Karnataka on Thursday, swelling rivers and cutting off road connectivity in multiple areas as bridges were submerged, officials said. Heavy downpours affected Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, damaging houses and farmland. Water levels in the Krishna River have risen due to heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra, officials added.
In Yadgir, villages along the Krishna river basin face flood threats as water is being released from the Basavasagar dam in Narayanpur.
Authorities concerned said 2.8 lakh cusecs of water have been released from the dam by opening 30 crest gates. The Kollur bridge in Yadgir, spanning the Krishna River, is submerged, disrupting road connectivity. Vehicular traffic has been completely halted, and police are monitoring the area to prevent access. Villagers, who face annual bridge submersions during heavy rains, have demanded a higher bridge.