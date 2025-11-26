Helmet rule tightened: Mandatory for children aged 9 months to 4 years

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has recently directed the State Government to immediately implement Central Motor Vehicle Rules that mandate helmets for children riding as pillion passengers on two-wheelers and enforce speed restrictions for vehicles carrying young children. Following the court’s directions, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have begun preparations to crack down on parents who transport children irresponsibly on two-wheelers.

The State Government is now set to amend the rules within the next six months to make helmets compulsory even for children aged nine months to four years. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy confirmed the move, stating that “Every life is precious. Accidents can happen anytime, and negligence can be fatal.” He appealed to parents to prioritise safety.

Reddy noted that child-friendly helmets are available in the market in various designs and are priced around ₹1,000, making them accessible for most families. However, he pointed out that Bengaluru parents have been slow to adopt helmets for children, and early precautions can prevent tragedies.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Traffic Police have been rolling out several initiatives to curb traffic violations. One such recent campaign is ‘One Day as a Police Officer’, aimed at giving citizens a first-hand experience of the challenges faced by traffic personnel and encouraging better compliance with traffic rules.

Urging public participation, the police posted on X: “Ever wondered what it feels like to stand on the other side of a traffic barricade? Experience it yourself — participate in ‘One Day as a Police Officer’ and earn a certificate. Register now on the BTP ASTraM app.”